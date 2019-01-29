Axis Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,603.67 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,603.67 crore in December 2018 up 18.43% from Rs. 4731.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,680.85 crore in December 2018 up 131.38% from Rs. 726.44 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,524.65 crore in December 2018 up 43.36% from Rs. 3,853.80 crore in December 2017.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.00 in December 2017.

Axis Bank shares closed at 661.60 on January 22, 2019 (NSE)