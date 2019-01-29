Axis Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,603.67 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|10,628.25
|9,954.99
|8,767.57
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,894.44
|2,801.56
|2,558.96
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|183.14
|161.82
|80.89
|(d) Others
|423.90
|362.62
|314.13
|Other Income
|4,000.69
|2,678.38
|2,593.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,526.06
|8,048.88
|6,990.03
|Employees Cost
|1,202.59
|1,174.65
|1,062.94
|Other Expenses
|2,877.12
|2,641.84
|2,407.86
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|5,524.65
|4,094.00
|3,853.80
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,054.51
|2,927.38
|2,811.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,470.14
|1,166.62
|1,042.76
|Tax
|789.29
|377.01
|316.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,680.85
|789.61
|726.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,680.85
|789.61
|726.44
|Equity Share Capital
|513.98
|513.82
|512.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.54
|3.07
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|6.52
|3.07
|2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.54
|3.07
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|6.52
|3.07
|2.99
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|30,854.67
|30,938.33
|25,000.51
|ii) Net NPA
|12,233.29
|12,715.71
|11,769.49
|i) % of Gross NPA
|5.75
|5.96
|5.28
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.36
|2.54
|2.56
|Return on Assets %
|0.88
|0.43
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited