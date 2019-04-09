Axis Bank Q4 Net Profit may dip 9.7% QoQ to Rs. 1518.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Private Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1518.5 crore down 9.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,617.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 24.5% Y-o-Y (down 17.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,571.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.