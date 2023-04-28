Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Axis Bank Q4 FY23 – decent show masked by Citi acquisition cost

Madhuchanda Dey   •

A profitable earnings trajectory can lead to the rerating of Axis Bank's stock

It is comforting to see the deposits growth improving and almost matching the credit growth on a sequential basis
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Business growth strong, margin stable Fees grow well, treasury a drag Asset quality pristine, negligible credit cost Margin trajectory and high opex remain areas of focus Successful Citi integration that supports expansion in RoE could pave the way for rerating Axis Bank’s (CMP: Rs 881, Market cap: Rs 271,277 crore) decent Q4 and FY23 performance was somewhat masked by a large exceptional item — the acquisition costs pertaining to Citi’s consumer business. Healthy business growth, stable margins, strong fees, and benign credit costs were...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers