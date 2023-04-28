Axis Bank Q4 FY23 – decent show masked by Citi acquisition cost

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Business growth strong, margin stable Fees grow well, treasury a drag Asset quality pristine, negligible credit cost Margin trajectory and high opex remain areas of focus Successful Citi integration that supports expansion in RoE could pave the way for rerating Axis Bank’s (CMP: Rs 881, Market cap: Rs 271,277 crore) decent Q4 and FY23 performance was somewhat masked by a large exceptional item — the acquisition costs pertaining to Citi’s consumer business. Healthy business growth, stable margins, strong fees, and benign credit costs were...