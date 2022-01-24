Axis Bank Q3 result preview: Profit may rise 3-fold as bad loan provisions slump

live bse live

Axis Bank is expected to report an almost three-fold year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 3,046 crore in the quarter ended December, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for bad loans, a Moneycontrol poll of five brokerages showed.

ICICI Securities expects the private lender’s provisions to decline 49 percent on-year to Rs 4,604 crore.

“Axis Bank has pro-actively built an aggressive provisioning buffer. Asset quality performance has been in-line to better-than-expected in recent quarters, which we expect to continue,” firm Morgan Stanley said in a preview note.

The lender is expected to report a sequential decline in slippages as well as credit costs as asset quality issues wane further.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects asset quality to remain largely stable on a sequential basis. The brokerage sees Axis Bank’s gross non-performing assets ratio at 3.7 percent compared with 3.5 percent in the previous quarter. Net non-performing assets are likely to remain unchanged at 1.1 percent of the loan book, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The lender’s net interest income is likely to rise 12 percent on-year to Rs 8,230 crore, according to the Moneycontrol poll. Kotak Institutional Equities and Morgan Stanley expect the bank’s loan book to grow 11 percent on-year and 4-5 percent on quarter.

“Sustained focus towards secured retail segments, better-rated corporate and tech-driven transformation initiative ‘Sankalp’ for MSME (micro, medium and small enterprises) should aid the bank deliver overall loan growth of 13 percent YoY,” ICICI Securities said in a preview note.

Axis Bank may report a pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) growth of 2 percent on-year to Rs 6,095 crore. Morgan Stanley said the worst in terms of muted operating performance is likely over for the bank as it may report an over 11 percent on-year growth core PPoP in the quarter.

The lender’s net interest margin is likely at about 3.7 percent, unchanged from a year ago but higher on a sequential basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.