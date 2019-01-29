App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:38 PM IST

Axis Bank Q3 profit jumps 131% to Rs 1,681 crore on a low base, asset quality improves

Gross NPA was down at 5.75% against 5.94%, while net NPA was down at 2.36% versus 2.54%, QoQ.

Moneycontrol News
Private lender Axis Bank reported 131 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 1,681 crore, beating market estimates.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter profit growth in the range of 50-110 percent over the same period last year, partly driven by lower provisions.

The company had reported profit of Rs 726.44 crore in a year ago period.

Net interest income (NII) was up 18 percent at Rs 5603.6 crore versus Rs 4,732 crore in Q3FY18.

Gross NPA was down at 5.75% against 5.94%, while net NPA was down at 2.36% versus 2.54%, QoQ.

In the absolute term gross NPA was down at Rs 30,854.7 crore, while net NPA also down at Rs 12,233.3 crore.

Provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 3,054.5 crore against Rs 2,927.4 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 2,811 crore, YoY.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank has sequentially improved to 75 percent from 73 percent.

Net interest margin was at 3.47% against 3.36%, QoQ.

Gross slippages stood at Rs 3746 crore, while 98 percent of corporate slippages came from the BB and below pool.

The outstanding BB & Below corporate loans have reduced by 14 percent to Rs 7,645 crore, QoQ.

Domestic loan growth was at 18 percent, while retail loan book grew 20 percent, YoY.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:31 pm

