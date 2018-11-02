App
NewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Axis Bank Q2 profit jumps nearly 83 percent, beats estimates

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.96 percent at end-Sept, compared with 6.52 percent in the previous quarter and 5.90 percent in the same period last year

Reuters
Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, on November 2 posted a better-than-expected 82.6 percent jump in second-quarter profit, boosted by higher interest income and as asset quality improved.

Net profit came in at Rs 790 crore ($108.95 million) for the three months ended September 30, compared with Rs 432 crore rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 741 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Provisions fell 6.8 percent to Rs 2927 crore. Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.96 percent at end-Sept, compared with 6.52 percent in the previous quarter and 5.90 percent in the same period last year.

($1 = 72.5100 Indian rupees)
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #earnings #markets

