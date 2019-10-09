Axis Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 116.1% YoY to Rs. 1,706 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,706 crore up 116.1% year-on-year (up 24.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,052.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 36.5% Y-o-Y (down 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,588.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.