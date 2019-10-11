Axis Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 108% YoY to Rs. 1,643 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,643 crore up 108% year-on-year (up 19.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,207 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 48% Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,061 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.