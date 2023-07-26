Axis Bank Q1 results: Top four highlights from the earnings report

The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) of the bank declined to 1.96 percent as compared with 2.76 percent last year.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on July 26 reported a net profit of Rs 5,790 crore for the quarter ended April-June FY24, growing by 40 percent from Rs 4,125 crore last year

Moneycontrol looks at the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Profit growth

The bank reported a 40 percent rise in net profit at Rs 5,790 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 4,125 crore last year.

The lender's net interest income (NII) grew by 27 percent on a year-on-year (YOY) basis to Rs 11,959 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 4.10 percent, up 50 bps YOY.

Steady deposit growth

The bank's total deposits grew 17 percent to Rs 9.41 lakh crore from Rs 8.03 lakh crore a year ago.

The lender's total term deposits grew 13 percent YOY.

The share of current account and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits stood at 46 percent, up 182 bps YOY. Total CASA stood at Rs 4.28 lakh crores from Rs 3.51 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Asset quality improved

The lender reported healthy improvement in gross and net non-performing assets (NPA)

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the bank declined to 1.96 percent as compared with 2.76 percent last year.

Whereas the net non-performing assets (NNPA) of the bank fell to 0.41 percent compared with 0.64 percent last year.

Gross slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 3990 crore from Rs 3684 crore in the year-ago quarter. The lender's write-offs for the quarter stood at Rs 2131 crore.

Segment profits

The bank issued 1.11 million credit cards in the quarter ended April-June FY24.

The lender’s small business banking (SBB) grew 46 percent YOY and the rural loan portfolio grew 22 percent YOY.

The home loan segment of the bank showed an 8 percent YoY growth.