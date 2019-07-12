Axis Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 162.2% YoY to Rs. 1,838 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,838 crore up 162.2% year-on-year (down 22.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,138 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 23.6% Y-o-Y (up 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,405 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.