Axis Bank posts Q4 profit at Rs 2,677 crore as provisions dip, net interest income rises 11%

Representative Image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Axis Bank, the country's fourth-largest private sector lender by market capitalisation, posted net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 following a sharp decline in bad loan provisions, beating CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which was pegged it at Rs 2,175.1 crore for the quarter. The bank reported a loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The double-digit growth in net interest income, non-interest income and pre-provision operating profit also boosted profitability.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 11 percent to Rs 7,555 crore in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 6,807.7 crore in Q4FY20, with net interest margin expanding 1 basis point YoY to 3.56 percent at the end of March 2021.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 3,294.98 crore, registering a steep 57.4 percent decline compared to year-ago period and 28.4 percent fall on the sequential basis.

Specific loan loss provisions for Q4FY21 were Rs 7,038 crore (including reclassification of NPA provision of Rs 4,266 crore on account of Supreme Court judgment shown as other provision in prior quarter), compared to Rs 4,204 crore in Q4FY20, said Axis Bank.

During the quarter, the bank has made additional provision aggregating Rs 803 crore on account change in NPA provision rates on loans to commercial banking segment. Net of the above 2 adjustments, specific loan loss provision for Q4 FY21 would have been Rs 1,969 crore, the bank added.

The bank held cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of Rs 12,010 crore at the end of Q4FY21. These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.95 percent as of March 2021, said the bank.

Credit cost for the quarter ended March 2021 (net of CBG provisioning policy change) stood at 1.21 percent, improving compared to 2.77 percent at Q4FY20, it added.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances increased to 3.70 percent as of March 2021, from 3.44 percent as of December 2020. Net NPA also climbed to 1.05 percent from 0.75 percent in the same period.

Non-interest income (other income) grew by 17.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,668.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

"Fee income for Q4FY21 stood at Rs 3,376 crore, up 15 percent YoY and 16 percent QoQ. Retail fees grew 16 percent YoY and 17 percent QoQ; and constituted 64 percent of the bank's total fee income. The trading profits and miscellaneous income for the quarter stood at Rs 789 crore and Rs 503 crore respectively," said Axis Bank in its BSE filing.

Pre-provision operating profit at Rs 6,864.65 crore increased 17.3 percent year-on-year in March quarter.

Axis Bank share price has rallied 13 percent in 2021, outshining the sectoral index Nifty Bank that has gained 3.23 percent.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Mutual funds' shareholding in the bank reduced to 17.73 percent at the end of March 2021 from 17.95 percent as of December 2020, while foreign portfolio investors' stake increased to 51.43 percent from 51.02 percent in the same period.

The name of NPS Trust—A/C LIC Pension Fund Scheme—ppeared in the shareholding pattern of March 2021, with a 1.03 percent stake.