Axis Bank likely to report over 50% fall in profit for Q1FY19 on higher NPA provisions

Axis Bank, country's third largest private lender, is likely to post a 57 percent drop in net profit at Rs 558.5 crore for the April to June quarter in FY19, as per a Reuters' poll estimate.

Increased provisions towards bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) are expected to drag the profits.

The results, which will be announced post market hours on Monday, will be keenly followed as the street will be looking for further direction in what is the Bank's final fiscal under CEO and Managing Director Shikha Sharma.

Sharma's term gets over in December 2018.

A Motilal Oswal report has projected the net profit to decline by 40 percent to Rs 790 crore.

The bank had posted 16 percent fall in net profit at Rs 1305.60 crore for the June quarter in the financial year 2017-18.

During the quarter, provisions are projected to rise by 26 percent to Rs 2,952 crore as against Rs 2,342 crore in June end 2017, the Reuters’ poll estimated.

Asset quality

Gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans are projected to deteriorate to 7.6 percent in Q1FY19 from 6.8 percent in Q4FY18 and 5.0 percent in Q1FY18, as per Motilal Oswal’s report.

Net NPAs are also expected to increase to 3.9 percent from 3.4 percent and 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter and first quarter of last year, respectively.

“We expect slippages to remain at elevated levels (about 3.5 percent) annualized slippage ratio), as the bank proceeds to clean up its balance sheet, leading to high credit costs,” the report highlighted.

However, it expects Axis Bank to report 17 percent loan growth, driven by continued strong growth in the retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) segments.

Interest income and Loan growth

Net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits - is projected to grow by a meagre 7.2 percent at Rs 4,947 crore as compared to Rs 4,616 crore in the year-ago period.

However, non-interest income or the other income is estimated to drop by 11.5 percent to Rs 2,655 crore likely due to treasury losses in the first quarter ending June 2018.

In the June quarter last year, the other income stood at Rs 3,000 crore.

At 12 pm, Axis Bank shares were trading higher by 0.6 percent at Rs 557.05 apiece, as compared to a 0.13 percent rise in the trade of BSE Sensex.