Axis Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,084.98 crore, up 8.72% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,084.98 crore in September 2021 up 8.72% from Rs. 7436.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,387.70 crore in September 2021 up 84.45% from Rs. 1,836.66 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,304.35 crore in September 2021 down 11.9% from Rs. 7,156.13 crore in September 2020.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.22 in September 2020.

Axis Bank shares closed at 841.90 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.19% returns over the last 6 months and 70.65% over the last 12 months.