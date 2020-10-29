Axis Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,436.38 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,436.38 crore in September 2020 up 19.34% from Rs. 6231.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,836.66 crore in September 2020 up 8610.94% from Rs. 21.58 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 7,156.13 crore in September 2020 up 16.5% from Rs. 6,142.84 crore in September 2019.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2019.

Axis Bank shares closed at 504.85 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and -31.70% over the last 12 months.