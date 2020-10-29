172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|axis-bank-consolidated-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-7436-38-crore-up-19-34-y-o-y-6033421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,436.38 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,436.38 crore in September 2020 up 19.34% from Rs. 6231.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,836.66 crore in September 2020 up 8610.94% from Rs. 21.58 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 7,156.13 crore in September 2020 up 16.5% from Rs. 6,142.84 crore in September 2019.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2019.

Axis Bank shares closed at 504.85 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.82% returns over the last 6 months and -31.70% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,411.7912,835.6712,183.88
(b) Income on Investment3,112.392,981.882,879.28
(c) Int. on balances With RBI260.13440.02200.09
(d) Others515.45541.62449.41
Other Income4,147.032,662.584,173.70
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended8,863.389,683.429,481.30
Employees Cost1,537.421,524.771,389.53
Other Expenses2,889.862,354.372,872.69
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies7,156.135,899.216,142.84
Provisions And Contingencies4,606.114,440.763,580.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,550.021,458.452,562.69
Tax700.97350.352,580.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,849.051,108.10-18.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,849.051,108.10-18.14
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-12.39-8.58-3.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,836.661,099.52-21.58
Equity Share Capital612.03564.40563.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.223.90-0.08
Diluted EPS6.223.89-0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.223.90-0.08
Diluted EPS6.223.89-0.08
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

