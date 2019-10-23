App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,231.36 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,231.36 crore in September 2019 up 16.84% from Rs. 5333.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.58 crore in September 2019 down 102.46% from Rs. 877.61 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,142.84 crore in September 2019 up 43.44% from Rs. 4,282.48 crore in September 2018.

Axis Bank shares closed at 712.75 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and 26.81% over the last 12 months.

Axis Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,183.8811,727.2510,196.30
(b) Income on Investment2,879.283,130.262,805.91
(c) Int. on balances With RBI200.09192.34163.35
(d) Others449.41484.97370.20
Other Income4,173.703,874.272,986.62
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,481.309,564.498,202.42
Employees Cost1,389.531,432.481,478.07
Other Expenses2,872.692,571.832,559.41
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,142.845,840.294,282.48
Provisions And Contingencies3,580.153,814.312,976.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,562.692,025.981,306.08
Tax2,580.83763.00427.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.141,262.98878.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.141,262.98878.21
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.44-1.58-0.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.581,261.40877.61
Equity Share Capital563.83523.90513.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.084.873.42
Diluted EPS-0.084.843.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.084.873.42
Diluted EPS-0.084.843.41
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

