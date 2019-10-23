Axis Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,231.36 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,231.36 crore in September 2019 up 16.84% from Rs. 5333.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.58 crore in September 2019 down 102.46% from Rs. 877.61 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,142.84 crore in September 2019 up 43.44% from Rs. 4,282.48 crore in September 2018.

Axis Bank shares closed at 712.75 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and 26.81% over the last 12 months.