Axis Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,231.36 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|12,183.88
|11,727.25
|10,196.30
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,879.28
|3,130.26
|2,805.91
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|200.09
|192.34
|163.35
|(d) Others
|449.41
|484.97
|370.20
|Other Income
|4,173.70
|3,874.27
|2,986.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,481.30
|9,564.49
|8,202.42
|Employees Cost
|1,389.53
|1,432.48
|1,478.07
|Other Expenses
|2,872.69
|2,571.83
|2,559.41
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,142.84
|5,840.29
|4,282.48
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,580.15
|3,814.31
|2,976.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,562.69
|2,025.98
|1,306.08
|Tax
|2,580.83
|763.00
|427.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.14
|1,262.98
|878.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.14
|1,262.98
|878.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.44
|-1.58
|-0.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.58
|1,261.40
|877.61
|Equity Share Capital
|563.83
|523.90
|513.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|4.87
|3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|4.84
|3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|4.87
|3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|4.84
|3.41
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
