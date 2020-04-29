App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,945.74 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,945.74 crore in March 2020 up 18.99% from Rs. 5837.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,262.43 crore in March 2020 down 175.54% from Rs. 1,671.30 crore in March 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,076.66 crore in March 2020 up 16.2% from Rs. 5,229.30 crore in March 2019.

Axis Bank shares closed at 455.45 on April 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.32% returns over the last 6 months and -40.61% over the last 12 months.

Axis Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,889.5212,522.6511,401.16
(b) Income on Investment2,607.242,662.562,984.11
(c) Int. on balances With RBI423.37282.91225.29
(d) Others582.97496.98483.91
Other Income4,283.134,010.893,856.38
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,557.369,392.799,257.41
Employees Cost1,519.231,478.721,488.50
Other Expenses3,632.983,168.302,975.64
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,076.665,936.185,229.30
Provisions And Contingencies7,834.243,487.232,665.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1,757.582,448.952,564.14
Tax-507.49564.95886.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,250.091,884.001,677.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,250.091,884.001,677.90
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-12.34-8.28-6.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,262.431,875.721,671.30
Equity Share Capital564.34563.95514.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.486.656.50
Diluted EPS-4.486.636.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.486.656.50
Diluted EPS-4.486.636.46
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 29, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.