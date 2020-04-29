Axis Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,945.74 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,945.74 crore in March 2020 up 18.99% from Rs. 5837.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,262.43 crore in March 2020 down 175.54% from Rs. 1,671.30 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,076.66 crore in March 2020 up 16.2% from Rs. 5,229.30 crore in March 2019.

Axis Bank shares closed at 455.45 on April 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.32% returns over the last 6 months and -40.61% over the last 12 months.