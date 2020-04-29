Axis Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,945.74 crore, up 18.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,945.74 crore in March 2020 up 18.99% from Rs. 5837.06 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,262.43 crore in March 2020 down 175.54% from Rs. 1,671.30 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,076.66 crore in March 2020 up 16.2% from Rs. 5,229.30 crore in March 2019.
Axis Bank shares closed at 455.45 on April 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.32% returns over the last 6 months and -40.61% over the last 12 months.
|Axis Bank
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|12,889.52
|12,522.65
|11,401.16
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,607.24
|2,662.56
|2,984.11
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|423.37
|282.91
|225.29
|(d) Others
|582.97
|496.98
|483.91
|Other Income
|4,283.13
|4,010.89
|3,856.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,557.36
|9,392.79
|9,257.41
|Employees Cost
|1,519.23
|1,478.72
|1,488.50
|Other Expenses
|3,632.98
|3,168.30
|2,975.64
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,076.66
|5,936.18
|5,229.30
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7,834.24
|3,487.23
|2,665.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,757.58
|2,448.95
|2,564.14
|Tax
|-507.49
|564.95
|886.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,250.09
|1,884.00
|1,677.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,250.09
|1,884.00
|1,677.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-12.34
|-8.28
|-6.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,262.43
|1,875.72
|1,671.30
|Equity Share Capital
|564.34
|563.95
|514.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|6.65
|6.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|6.63
|6.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.48
|6.65
|6.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.48
|6.63
|6.46
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Apr 29, 2020 11:11 am