Axis Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,858.02 crore, up 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,858.02 crore in December 2021 up 18.03% from Rs. 7505.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,956.95 crore in December 2021 up 200.24% from Rs. 1,317.91 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,664.74 crore in December 2021 up 3.97% from Rs. 6,410.09 crore in December 2020.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 12.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.31 in December 2020.

Axis Bank shares closed at 712.50 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)