Axis Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,505.09 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,505.09 crore in December 2020 up 14.19% from Rs. 6572.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,317.91 crore in December 2020 down 29.74% from Rs. 1,875.72 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,410.09 crore in December 2020 up 7.98% from Rs. 5,936.18 crore in December 2019.

Axis Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.65 in December 2019.

Axis Bank shares closed at 632.10 on January 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.47% returns over the last 6 months and -14.61% over the last 12 months.