Axis Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,572.31 crore, up 14.74% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,572.31 crore in December 2019 up 14.74% from Rs. 5728.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,875.72 crore in December 2019 up 6.1% from Rs. 1,767.82 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,936.18 crore in December 2019 up 4.61% from Rs. 5,674.40 crore in December 2018.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Axis Bank shares closed at 712.60 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.04% returns over the last 6 months and 7.71% over the last 12 months.