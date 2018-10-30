Axel Polymers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore, up 5.01% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axel Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.19 crore in September 2018 up 5.01% from Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2018 up 16.65% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2018 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2017.

Axel Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2017.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 12.81 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.11% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.