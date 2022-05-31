Axel Polymers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.18 crore, up 200.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.18 crore in March 2022 up 200.58% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 53.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022 up 81.48% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

Axel Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2021.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 43.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.06% returns over the last 6 months and 155.73% over the last 12 months.