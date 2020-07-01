Axel Polymers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2020 down 6.61% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 20.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 39.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 7.95 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.23% over the last 12 months.