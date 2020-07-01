Axel Polymers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axel Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2020 down 6.61% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 20.75% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 39.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.
Axel Polymers shares closed at 7.95 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.23% over the last 12 months.
|Axel Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.77
|6.39
|6.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.77
|6.39
|6.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.14
|4.72
|4.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|0.16
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.51
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.45
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.46
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.46
|0.11
|Interest
|0.20
|0.26
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.20
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.20
|-0.18
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.20
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.20
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.47
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.47
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.47
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.47
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am