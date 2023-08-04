Axel Polymers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.81 crore, up 37.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.81 crore in June 2023 up 37.13% from Rs. 18.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 up 139.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 up 42.59% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

Axel Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 47.51 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.