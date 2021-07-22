Axel Polymers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore, up 272.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.94 crore in June 2021 up 272.67% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 123.12% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021 up 310% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Axel Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2020.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 21.85 on July 16, 2021 (BSE)