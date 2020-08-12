Axel Polymers Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 60.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axel Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in June 2020 down 60.89% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020 down 267.84% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019.
Axel Polymers shares closed at 12.09 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.71% returns over the last 6 months and -2.11% over the last 12 months.
|Axel Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.13
|5.77
|5.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.13
|5.77
|5.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.71
|4.14
|3.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.53
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.47
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.50
|0.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.03
|0.57
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.04
|0.57
|Interest
|0.28
|0.20
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.16
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|-0.16
|0.34
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.14
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.14
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.33
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.33
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.33
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.33
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 02:33 pm