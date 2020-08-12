Axel Polymers Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 60.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in June 2020 down 60.89% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020 down 267.84% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 12.09 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 72.71% returns over the last 6 months and -2.11% over the last 12 months.