Axel Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore in December 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 14.42% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.