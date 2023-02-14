Axel Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore in December 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 31.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 14.42% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

Axel Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 44.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and -14.56% over the last 12 months.