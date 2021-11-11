AVT Natural Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore, up 20.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.04 crore in September 2021 up 20.42% from Rs. 115.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in September 2021 up 122.68% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2021 up 84.63% from Rs. 13.86 crore in September 2020.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2020.

AVT Natural shares closed at 81.45 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 89.64% over the last 12 months.