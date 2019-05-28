AVT Natural Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.38 crore, up 24.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.38 crore in March 2019 up 24.01% from Rs. 80.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2019 up 16.62% from Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.05 crore in March 2019 up 14.72% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2018.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2018.

AVT Natural shares closed at 23.70 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.89% over the last 12 months.