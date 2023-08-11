English
    AVT Natural Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.70 crore, down 37.46% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AVT Natural Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.70 crore in June 2023 down 37.46% from Rs. 149.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 down 80.25% from Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.18 crore in June 2023 down 71.05% from Rs. 35.16 crore in June 2022.

    AVT Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

    AVT Natural shares closed at 87.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.79% returns over the last 6 months and -4.21% over the last 12 months.

    AVT Natural Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.70131.62149.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.70131.62149.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.8157.6372.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.19-16.05-10.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4818.3514.04
    Depreciation3.313.513.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.4148.9339.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9019.2630.94
    Other Income2.97-0.711.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8718.5531.97
    Interest0.581.440.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.2817.1131.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.2817.1131.48
    Tax1.664.018.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.6213.1023.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.6213.1023.39
    Equity Share Capital15.2315.2315.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.861.54
    Diluted EPS0.300.861.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.861.54
    Diluted EPS0.300.861.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

