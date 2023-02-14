AVT Natural Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.23 crore, up 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.23 crore in December 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 145.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 25.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 40.15 crore in December 2021.