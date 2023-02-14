 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AVT Natural Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.23 crore, up 2.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AVT Natural Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.23 crore in December 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 145.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 25.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 40.15 crore in December 2021.

AVT Natural Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.23 152.58 145.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.23 152.58 145.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.21 62.82 70.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.70 3.16 -13.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.30 13.85 12.41
Depreciation 4.08 2.58 3.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.68 39.97 37.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.66 30.21 34.30
Other Income -0.89 2.88 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.77 33.08 36.28
Interest 1.21 1.02 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.56 32.07 35.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.56 32.07 35.26
Tax 6.73 8.35 9.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.84 23.72 25.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.84 23.72 25.44
Equity Share Capital 15.23 15.23 15.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 1.56 1.67
Diluted EPS 0.97 1.56 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 1.56 1.67
Diluted EPS 0.97 1.56 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited