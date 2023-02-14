English
    AVT Natural Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.23 crore, up 2.15% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AVT Natural Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.23 crore in December 2022 up 2.15% from Rs. 145.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 25.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 40.15 crore in December 2021.

    AVT Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2021.

    AVT Natural shares closed at 94.75 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.10% returns over the last 6 months and 1.88% over the last 12 months.

    AVT Natural Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.23152.58145.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.23152.58145.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.2162.8270.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.703.16-13.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3013.8512.41
    Depreciation4.082.583.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.6839.9737.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6630.2134.30
    Other Income-0.892.881.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7733.0836.28
    Interest1.211.021.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.5632.0735.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.5632.0735.26
    Tax6.738.359.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.8423.7225.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.8423.7225.44
    Equity Share Capital15.2315.2315.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.971.561.67
    Diluted EPS0.971.561.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.971.561.67
    Diluted EPS0.971.561.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am