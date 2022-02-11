AVT Natural Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.11 crore, up 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.11 crore in December 2021 up 12.45% from Rs. 129.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.44 crore in December 2021 up 54.33% from Rs. 16.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.15 crore in December 2021 up 48.76% from Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2020.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2020.

AVT Natural shares closed at 101.30 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.19% returns over the last 6 months and 114.16% over the last 12 months.