AVT Natural Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.40 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVT Natural Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.40 crore in September 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 134.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2022 up 77.57% from Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.26 crore in September 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 24.17 crore in September 2021.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

AVT Natural shares closed at 117.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 52.70% over the last 12 months.

AVT Natural Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 160.40 148.67 134.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 160.40 148.67 134.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.89 66.10 66.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.04 3.45 6.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.72 -12.59 -8.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.83 14.97 12.61
Depreciation 2.59 3.20 3.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.54 40.80 35.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.79 32.74 18.46
Other Income 2.88 1.02 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.67 33.76 20.47
Interest 1.26 0.69 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.41 33.07 19.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.41 33.07 19.43
Tax 8.36 8.22 5.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.05 24.85 14.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.05 24.85 14.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.05 24.85 14.11
Equity Share Capital 15.23 15.23 15.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.63 0.93
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.63 0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.63 0.93
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.63 0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AVT Natural #AVT Natural Products #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am