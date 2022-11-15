AVT Natural Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.40 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.40 crore in September 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 134.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2022 up 77.57% from Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.26 crore in September 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 24.17 crore in September 2021.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

AVT Natural shares closed at 117.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 52.70% over the last 12 months.