    AVT Natural Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.40 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVT Natural Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.40 crore in September 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 134.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2022 up 77.57% from Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.26 crore in September 2022 up 54.16% from Rs. 24.17 crore in September 2021.

    AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

    AVT Natural shares closed at 117.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 52.70% over the last 12 months.

    AVT Natural Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.40148.67134.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.40148.67134.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.8966.1066.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.043.456.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.72-12.59-8.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8314.9712.61
    Depreciation2.593.203.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.5440.8035.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7932.7418.46
    Other Income2.881.022.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6733.7620.47
    Interest1.260.691.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.4133.0719.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.4133.0719.43
    Tax8.368.225.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.0524.8514.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.0524.8514.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.0524.8514.11
    Equity Share Capital15.2315.2315.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.630.93
    Diluted EPS1.641.630.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.641.630.93
    Diluted EPS1.641.630.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AVT Natural #AVT Natural Products #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am