 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AVT Natural Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.32 crore, up 2.99% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVT Natural Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.32 crore in March 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 125.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in March 2022 up 34.34% from Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2021.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

AVT Natural shares closed at 97.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.81% returns over the last 6 months and 52.57% over the last 12 months.

AVT Natural Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 129.32 148.14 125.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 129.32 148.14 125.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.82 68.54 68.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -6.00 5.38 1.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.86 -13.56 -18.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.22 13.47 16.49
Depreciation 3.10 3.88 3.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.93 34.58 41.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.11 35.85 12.49
Other Income 4.63 1.85 5.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.74 37.70 17.99
Interest 1.38 1.28 1.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.36 36.42 16.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.36 36.42 16.32
Tax 3.50 9.88 4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.86 26.54 11.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.86 26.54 11.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.86 26.54 11.81
Equity Share Capital 15.23 15.23 15.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 1.74 0.77
Diluted EPS 1.04 1.74 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 1.74 0.77
Diluted EPS 1.04 1.74 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AVT Natural #AVT Natural Products #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 07:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.