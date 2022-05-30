AVT Natural Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.32 crore, up 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.32 crore in March 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 125.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in March 2022 up 34.34% from Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.84 crore in March 2022 up 11.09% from Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2021.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

AVT Natural shares closed at 97.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.81% returns over the last 6 months and 52.57% over the last 12 months.