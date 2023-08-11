English
    AVT Natural Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.82 crore, down 30.84% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVT Natural Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.82 crore in June 2023 down 30.84% from Rs. 148.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2023 down 66.42% from Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2023 down 61.69% from Rs. 36.96 crore in June 2022.

    AVT Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2022.

    AVT Natural shares closed at 87.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.79% returns over the last 6 months and -4.21% over the last 12 months.

    AVT Natural Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.82134.29148.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.82134.29148.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.8150.9966.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods-1.232.273.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.15-11.83-12.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0419.5414.97
    Depreciation3.313.523.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2849.2740.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7620.5532.74
    Other Income3.09-0.701.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8519.8533.76
    Interest0.601.930.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.2517.9133.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.2517.9133.07
    Tax1.903.778.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3514.1424.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3514.1424.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.3514.1424.85
    Equity Share Capital15.2315.2315.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.931.63
    Diluted EPS0.550.931.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.931.63
    Diluted EPS0.550.931.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

