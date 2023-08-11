AVT Natural Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.82 crore, down 30.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.82 crore in June 2023 down 30.84% from Rs. 148.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2023 down 66.42% from Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2023 down 61.69% from Rs. 36.96 crore in June 2022.

AVT Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2022.

AVT Natural shares closed at 87.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.79% returns over the last 6 months and -4.21% over the last 12 months.