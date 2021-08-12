AVT Natural Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.18 crore, up 40.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.18 crore in June 2021 up 40.83% from Rs. 104.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2021 up 109.08% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.04 crore in June 2021 up 75% from Rs. 14.88 crore in June 2020.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2020.

AVT Natural shares closed at 67.90 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.31% returns over the last 6 months and 48.90% over the last 12 months.