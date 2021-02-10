AVT Natural Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.64 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.64 crore in December 2020 up 10.41% from Rs. 117.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.58 crore in December 2020 up 28.85% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2020 up 16.89% from Rs. 23.39 crore in December 2019.

AVT Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2019.

AVT Natural shares closed at 46.05 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 34.06% over the last 12 months.