Avro India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in March 2023 down 6.54% from Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 52.71% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 30.87% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

Avro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2022.

Avro India shares closed at 130.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.91% returns over the last 6 months and 8.45% over the last 12 months.