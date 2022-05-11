 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avro India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.30 crore, up 29.01% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.30 crore in March 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 up 1429.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 up 325.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

Avro India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Avro India shares closed at 102.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 367.84% returns over the last 6 months

Avro India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.30 19.73
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.30 19.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.58 14.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 0.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 0.41
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.30
Depreciation 0.41 0.29
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 2.53 3.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.24 1.01
Other Income 0.34 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.57 1.04
Interest 0.13 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.44 0.97
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.44 0.97
Tax 0.60 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.84 0.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.84 0.69
Equity Share Capital 10.09 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 0.68
Diluted EPS 1.82 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 2.11
Diluted EPS 1.82 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 03:33 pm
