Avro India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.30 crore, up 29.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.30 crore in March 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 up 1429.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 up 325.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

Avro India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Avro India shares closed at 102.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 367.84% returns over the last 6 months