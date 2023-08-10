Avro India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.71 crore in June 2023 up 12.17% from Rs. 20.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 2.5% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2023 up 5.99% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022.

Avro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

Avro India shares closed at 114.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -7.52% over the last 12 months.