Avro India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, up 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in December 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 72.68% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.