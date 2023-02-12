English
    Avro India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, up 7.38% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avro India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in December 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 72.68% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    Avro India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.1921.4819.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.1921.4819.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.4310.2714.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.976.060.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.130.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.330.30
    Depreciation0.450.400.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.692.953.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.201.591.01
    Other Income0.630.090.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.831.681.04
    Interest0.280.230.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.561.460.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.561.460.97
    Tax0.370.400.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.191.050.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.191.050.69
    Equity Share Capital10.0910.093.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.171.050.68
    Diluted EPS1.171.050.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.171.052.11
    Diluted EPS1.171.050.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
