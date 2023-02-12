Avro India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, up 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in December 2022 up 7.38% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 72.68% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

Avro India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.

Avro India shares closed at 133.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.13% returns over the last 6 months and 240.51% over the last 12 months.