English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avonmore Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, up 261.86% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avonmore Capital & Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in September 2022 up 261.86% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 up 267.65% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2022 up 385.07% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

    Avonmore Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

    Avonmore Cap shares closed at 74.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 50.56% over the last 12 months.

    Avonmore Capital & Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.5126.280.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.5126.280.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.230.22
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.02-0.01--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.490.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2525.570.67
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2525.580.67
    Interest1.350.460.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.9025.120.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.9025.120.46
    Tax0.656.480.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.2518.640.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.2518.640.34
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.9224.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.927.650.14
    Diluted EPS0.927.650.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.927.650.14
    Diluted EPS0.927.650.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avonmore Cap #Avonmore Capital & Management Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm