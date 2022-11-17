Avonmore Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, up 261.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in September 2022 up 261.86% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 up 267.65% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2022 up 385.07% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Avonmore Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 74.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 50.56% over the last 12 months.