Avonmore Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 203.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 203.85% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 down 132.79% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 up 145.88% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 67.17 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.32% returns over the last 6 months and -15.77% over the last 12 months.