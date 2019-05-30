Avonmore Cap Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 13.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2019 up 13.11% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019 up 556% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019 up 196.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Avonmore Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 14.55 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.