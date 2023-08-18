Avonmore Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 90.6% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.47 3.16 26.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.47 3.16 26.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.24 0.20 0.23 Depreciation 0.02 0.01 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.05 0.13 -0.01 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.26 0.76 0.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.00 2.06 25.57 Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.02 2.08 25.58 Interest 1.76 2.31 0.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.74 -0.23 25.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.74 -0.23 25.12 Tax -0.20 -0.03 6.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.54 -0.20 18.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.54 -0.20 18.64 Equity Share Capital 24.00 24.00 24.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.23 0.13 7.65 Diluted EPS -0.23 0.13 7.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.23 0.13 7.65 Diluted EPS -0.23 0.13 7.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited