    Avonmore Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 90.6% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avonmore Capital & Management Services are:Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2023 down 90.6% from Rs. 26.28 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 102.9% from Rs. 18.64 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 95.93% from Rs. 25.58 crore in June 2022.Avonmore Cap shares closed at 82.60 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.63% returns over the last 6 months
    Avonmore Capital & Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.473.1626.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.473.1626.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.200.23
    Depreciation0.020.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.050.13-0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.260.760.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.002.0625.57
    Other Income0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.022.0825.58
    Interest1.762.310.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.74-0.2325.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.74-0.2325.12
    Tax-0.20-0.036.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.54-0.2018.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.54-0.2018.64
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.137.65
    Diluted EPS-0.230.137.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.137.65
    Diluted EPS-0.230.137.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

