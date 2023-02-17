 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avonmore Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 165.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avonmore Capital & Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 165.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 739.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.39 3.51 0.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.39 3.51 0.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.22 0.20
Depreciation 0.01 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.03 -0.02 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.06 0.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.91 3.25 0.22
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.92 3.25 0.23
Interest 1.66 1.35 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.26 1.90 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.26 1.90 0.18
Tax -0.29 0.65 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.55 1.25 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.55 1.25 0.13
Equity Share Capital 24.00 24.00 24.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.92 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.92 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.92 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.92 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited