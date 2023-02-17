Avonmore Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 165.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 165.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 739.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.