Avonmore Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 165.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avonmore Capital & Management Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 165.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 739.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
Avonmore Cap shares closed at 67.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)
|
|Avonmore Capital & Management Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.39
|3.51
|0.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.39
|3.51
|0.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.22
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.03
|-0.02
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.06
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|3.25
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.92
|3.25
|0.23
|Interest
|1.66
|1.35
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|1.90
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|1.90
|0.18
|Tax
|-0.29
|0.65
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.55
|1.25
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.55
|1.25
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|24.00
|24.00
|24.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.92
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.92
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.92
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.92
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited