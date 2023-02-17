English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avonmore Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, up 165.56% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avonmore Capital & Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 165.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 739.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    Avonmore Cap shares closed at 67.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)

    Avonmore Capital & Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.393.510.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.393.510.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.220.20
    Depreciation0.01----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.03-0.02--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.060.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.913.250.22
    Other Income0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.923.250.23
    Interest1.661.350.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.261.900.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.261.900.18
    Tax-0.290.650.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.551.250.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.551.250.13
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.920.06
    Diluted EPS-0.190.920.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.920.06
    Diluted EPS-0.190.920.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Avonmore Cap #Avonmore Capital & Management Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm